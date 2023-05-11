Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Former US President Trump called CNN presenter Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person” during a heated exchange at a town hall meeting on Wednesday night, May 10.

About an hour into the New Hampshire event, Collins grilled Trump over his handling of classified documents, which he defended by saying he had “the right” to declassify any records.

When Collins then challenged him on why he held onto the documents despite a subpoena and requests from the National Archives, Trump lashed out.

“Are you ready? Can I talk?” Trump asked

“What’s the answer?” Collins shot back. “I would like you to answer the question.”

“It’s very simple to answer,” Trump responded.

“That’s why I asked it,” Collins told him.

“It’s very simple – you’re a nasty person, I’ll tell ya,” Trump shot back, which sparked cheers from his supporters in the audience.

Trump continued, “It’s very simple. I was negotiating and we were talking to NARA – that’s Washington, to bring whatever they want. They can have whatever they want. When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People were taking pictures, everybody knew we were taking those boxes and the GSA – government service, the GSA was the one taking them. They brought them down to Mar-a-Lago. We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house.”

This is Trump’s first interview on CNN since the 2016 presidential election.

Watch the video below