Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 15, 2023 – A young woman identified as Ameerah, has died two weeks to her wedding.

One Umar Habib Sadiq Ayagi, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The President of Cooperative Students Association Comrade Abdullahi Dan Bording, also confirmed the sad news on Monday.

See the posts