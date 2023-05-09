Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday May 9, 2023 – A young African man got engaged to his Caucasian male lover.
Crossdresser, Jay Boogie, shared the video of the man accepting the proposal of his lover while they were on a boat cruise.
He was busy shooting a video for his followers on social media when his lover went down on one knee.
