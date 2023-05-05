Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life and Prayer Centre has heaped praise on his wife, Sarah, for standing with him during his arrest and detention.

Speaking after he was released from police custody yesterday, Pastor Ezekiel thanked God for giving him such a wife.

According to him, Pastor Sarah stood with him since he was arrested so much so that she did not even spend a night in her bedroom.

“Huyu mama hajalala kwa bedroom yake tangu nilipokamatwa. Analala kwa floor,” Pastor Ezekiel said.

He went on to pass a message of forgiveness to anyone who was involved in his detention, saying he harbours no grudge against anyone.

At the same time, Pastor Ezekiel thanked his followers for standing with him even as he expressed gratitude that his church had been opened for service to continue.

Ezekiel was released on Thursday after spending a week in police custody.

He was arrested over alleged links to pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of engaging in religious indoctrination that resulted in over 100 deaths.

Pastor Ezekiel was released on a Sh3 million bond or a cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

