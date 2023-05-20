Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has reacted to East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega’s declaration expelling him and Vice Chairman David Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

Kioni and Kega are presently embroiled in a fierce battle over leadership of the Jubilee Party, with each claiming to be the political outfit’s legitimate Secretary General.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kioni blasted Kega, saying he will never have peace for tormenting leaders allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta despite funding his campaigns and nominating him to EALA before jumping ship.

Kioni brushed aside Kega’s sentiments, accusing him of betraying his legitimate Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kioni, Uhuru funded his (Kega’s) 2022 political campaign and nominated him to EALA, but he has instead now turned his back on the former Head of State and is ungratefully mocking him over the party’s leadership.

“Can you imagine people putting themselves together and calling the former President into a disciplinary committee? The person who nominated you to EALA, to Parliament, who even funded your campaigns when you are running for an MP,” Kioni said.

The ex-Ndaragwa MP likewise told off the Jubilee faction led by Kega against unconstitutionally decamping from the party without public consultation.

He challenged any elected MPs seeking to join the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza to instead go back to the people and seek election on other party tickets.

“If you wish to move away from your party, not just Jubilee even ODM, Wiper and the rest, and you think it is greener within Kenya Kwanza, go back to the people and have a by-election done; don’t be the con of the people we have seen,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.