Tuesday May 9, 2023 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to dish out an advice to men who earn below 500k.

@OgbeniBlackbear in his tweet, said men who earn below 500k shouldn’t be dating baddies.

He stated that such men should find their “low-key reason with me babe” and live a quiet life of contemplation.

He tweeted;

“On any salary below 500k nothing concern you concern baddie. Except the baddie is funding your life. Just find your Low-key reason with me babe and live a quiet life of contemplation”

A baddie is a girl who is always slaying the game and always on fleek