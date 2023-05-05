Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, May 5, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has revealed that she had a sexual affair with former Minority Leader and ODM Chairman John Mbadi.
Aoko was working in Mbadi’s office for 4 years as a social media manager when he was the minority leader.
She claimed Mbadi never helped her apart from exploiting her sexually.
She went ahead and leaked a WhatsApp conversation that she had with Mbadi.
Aoko praised Mbadi’s ‘cassava’ in the chat as they planned for a sex date.
She had saved him “Telo” which means power in Luo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
