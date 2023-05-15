Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 15, 2023 – All Saints’ Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of not delivering on the value they promised to Kenyans during the campaign period.

Speaking during an interview, the priest pointed out that Ruto’s government took the value from the people which in turn made Kenyans poorer.

He faulted the current regime for not prioritising the elimination of corruption to seal the loopholes which often lead to losses worth billions in the economy.

“The current government came on the promise of making Kenyans better and richer, they were to add value, today they are taking that value from the people, and they are making Kenyans poorer. I’m so sad we have such a government,” he noted.

“What I condemned at that time is a government that is corrupt and doing nothing. Why were they elected?” he posed.

Rev. Wainaina made headlines in 2021 for dressing down former President Uhuru Kenyatta, owing to the latter’s admission that the country loses Sh2 billion daily to graft.

“Mr (former) President, thank you for the confession that we are all thieves minus the opportunities. Mr. President, you have the EACC (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission), DPP (Directorate of Public Prosecutions), NIS (National Intelligence Service), and every government machinery at your disposal.

“Either the government knows who steals Kenyans’ money, or the government is part of the stealing,” stated Wainaina.

“What are you telling Kenyans when you confess such, that you are defeated? Who will then save this country when the president can’t?” he questioned at the time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.