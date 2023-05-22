Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has cancelled her baby daddy and Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz over what he said to get with Ghanaian singer, Fantana, in the recently released season of Young, Rich and Famous reality show.

Diamond had told a love interest, Ghanaian-American rapper Fantana on the reality show, that Zari is obsessed with him and wants another child with him.

Zari who noted that the show is not scripted, accused Diamond of making false claims about her even though she’s now married.

The socialite who accused the singer she shares two kids with of living for clout, also claimed that she brought him to limelight.

She wrote;

“Dear Ex

I have so much regard for u as the father of my kids and nothing can come between that. If there was a chance for us to get back togethe you’d come running back. How u sitting with whores (temporary people in your life) discussing me leaves me in awe. U can fuck anyone u want without using me as a bet. I don’t want u, im not obsessed u, matter of fact it’s the opp (you are obsessed with me, u can’t seem to replace me) U will come running like a cheetah if I called u back. I’m only reasonable for respect sake. For the sake of the kids.

“They (kids) Google stuff some I can explain some I can’t. You get on a whole show that’s NOT scripted and lie about me. Lie how I want kids with u, how I’m obsessed wit u. Like who the fuck are you for me ZARI THE BOSS LADY fo be obsessed. You’ll forever be in my life bcoz of kids but not how I’ve been welcoming you. You are CANCELLED, and if you don’t like it, let the court decide. I don’t need u, with or without u, I have a WHOLE FUCKING LIFE. Last I checked the whole EA didn’t know u till I introduced u on scene. I was millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful.

You forever letting these so called 20 year old disrespect me for the sake of you getting pussy is not worth it. You are DIAMOND, u can get any person you want without involving me.

“I’m a whole married woman right now and your shit didn’t sit well with my marriage. The show to only edit parts which suit them is absurd. I MADE IT CLEAR IM WITH SOMEONE NOW, I can’t have kids with u (netflix edited the part out). How everywhore thinks of u highly to disreapect me is sad…. I don’t ask a single cent from because I single handedly take care of my shit. U only hear from me when its kids fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.) Emotional support, medical, sleepless nights to mention afew is all one. Stop putting me situations with low life whores for clout. I’ve noticed u live for clout, without it, u can’t breath.

“I’m a self made billionaire and I will not have your sperm bins (put me in a category I don’t belong) failed music career with 5 bbls, face like he/she and still couldn’t get to be noticed (sighs).

“Some of us be out here living out for our family…. weak ass lame niggas be living it out for pussy and clout he cancelled”