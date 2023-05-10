Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Liberian president and AC Milan legend, George Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen upon breaking his record for the most goals scored by an African Player in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen spearheaded Napoli’s run to winning the Serie A title after 33 years, and in doing so, he broke George Weah’s record in what has been a spectacular season.

Osimhen achieved a milestone in his football career when he scored his 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league during their victory over Fiorentina from the penalty spot last Sunday. He went on to become the highest-scoring African in the competition’s history.

Former Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah took to his social media account to send his congratulatory message to Osimhen.

He wrote;

“My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league.

“The records show that this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my account of 46 goals.

“I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement which is a result of your hard work, dedication and tenacity. I am also pleased with your kind words of honour in tribute to me upon reaching such a giant milestone.”

The Super Eagles star also holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in a single season in the Serie A after overtaking Samuel Eto’o, who scored 21 goals for Inter Milan in the 2010/2011 season.