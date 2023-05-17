Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Meghan Markle delivered an inspirational message as she accepted a feminist award at a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night, May 16.

Addressing the Woman of Vision awards, hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, the Duchess of Sussex told the crowd: ‘It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.’

‘You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement, and make our vision for an equitable world, reality,’ she added, according to video of the event shared by Town and Country writer Emily Burack.

She also told of how she’d read Ms. Magazine while at school – the publication founded by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who presented Meghan with Tuesday’s honor.

Meghan she shared a ‘funny’ anecdote from her childhood, revealing that the Ms. Foundation’s Ms. Magazine played a role in her upbringing, recalling how she would ‘come home, settle in after a day of school’ with her ‘TV tray dinner’ and would glance at the publication on the coffee table.

‘It’s funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy!’ she recalled.

‘And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said “Ms.” on them.

For the event, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex arrived in a strapless $1,850 gold Johanna Ortiz dress that featured a key-hole cutout at the chest and which she paired with some strappy $1,350 gold heels from Tom Ford and a matching $1,100 clutch bag by Carolina Herrera.

Harry also joined his wife Meghan at the awards ceremony to watch on as she received a ‘Women of Vision’ honor from her close friend, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, with organizers revealing that the Duchess was being celebrated for her ‘lifelong advocacy for women and girls’.

