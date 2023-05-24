Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Popular auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD has taken to social media to celebrate relationship expert, Blessing ‘’CEO” Okoro as she turns a year older today, May 23.

There have been rumors that the two of them are now lovers, however they have both not confirmed nor denied the claim.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, IVD thanked Blessing for being strong after all the ‘’lies” told against both of them.

He described her as his G for life

‘Happy day BCEO God bless you abundantly and bless the works of your hands and i can’t thank you enough for being strong,after all lies upon i and you just because you came out to speak for the truth,God bless your new age and more keys you For houses cars You Be My G for Life @officialbblessingceo”