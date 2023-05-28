Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s threat to secede from Kenya, if President William Ruto will not denounce the reckless remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has not gone down well with Kenyans.

This is after they blasted the Azimio leader, urging him to push for unity instead of wanting to split Kenya into two.

Led by renowned lawyer Professor Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba and Constitutional Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, the leaders condemned Raila’s call, saying the ODM Leader was just interested in power.

“It is unfortunate that while citizens of goodwill are working towards East Africa (EA) integration and African unity, some Kenyan politicians are discussing secession in their quest for political offices.”

“This megalomania must be condemned,” he criticised Raila.

On his part, Ahmednasir concurred with PLO Lumumba that Raila was issuing the threat in an alleged quest for power.

“Cut part of Kenya’s territory for me and make me President, Hon. Raila pleads with the UN,” commented Abdullahi.

Raila and his allies gave Ruto a week to denounce his deputy’s narrative on Kenya having shareholders lest they push for self-independence.

”If you do not denounce the statement within a week, we will write to the United Nations (UN) to ask for self-determination,” Raila threatened.

