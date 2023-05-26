Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has graciously embraced the biblical nickname of Zakayo that he was branded by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his appetite for taxes.

This comes even as Kenyans are angry with Ruto’s government over the proposed tax hikes in the Finance Bill 2023.

Ruto made reference to the nickname while filing his returns at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices at Times Tower.

He responded to suggestions that the government should create a tax collectors’ day – similar to that of taxpayers’ day.

“We usually have the taxpayers’ day in October. My suggestion is that we also have a tax collectors’ day. Probably at the State House?” one of the delegates suggested.

“Since I have already been referred to as Zakayo in some areas, maybe, we can have a tax collectors’ day,” Ruto responded.

Zakayo is a Swahili name for the shrewd Biblical Tax Collector -Zacchaeus – who pledged to give back four times the amount he had overcharged taxpayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST