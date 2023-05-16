Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has detailed the intrigues behind President William Ruto firing former Public Health PS Josephine Mburu and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Terry Ramadhani among others.

Hours after Mburu’s sacking, the CS indicated that Ruto consulted her as an advisor as the Head of State sought a solution to the unravelling Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal on mosquito nets.

According to Nakhumicha, whether the PS was involved in the matter was yet to be established, but Ruto’s demand for accountability informed her sacking.

Nakhumicha explained that Mburu’s mandate as the PS was to be the accounting officer for the ministry and was expected to have actively participated in the KEMSA tendering processes.

She noted that Mburu’s involvement in the scandal would be unravelled once the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) completed its investigations.

“I have been involved in the decision that has been made today. To the best of my knowledge, I have advised the President as his principal advisor.”

“Specifically, I would not tell whether she was involved or not. Principal Secretaries are the accounting officers of the ministry. It is expected that in their day-to-day, they will interact with the institutions when it comes to such matters,” she stated.

On the other hand, the CS also maintained that the government was yet to establish the amount of money lost, given that the tender was yet to be awarded.

Ruto fired the PS a day after promising to take action over the scandal that could have seen Kenya blacklisted by key health donors, including Global Fund.

Global Fund – the donor for the mosquito nets programme, in its audit, indicated that some ministry officials allegedly embezzled Ksh184 million out of the Ksh3.7 billion allocated.

A refund of the lost money was also demanded, with the donor issuing an ultimatum to officials involved in the scandal.

Global Fund is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with Billionaire Bill Gates and his former wife, Melinda Gates the key contributors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST