Wednesday May 24, 2023 – WWE star, Goldberg was left with a gnarly head wound following a tractor accident at his farm in Texas.

His rep told TMZ Sports that Goldberg was getting work done on his property, when he accidentally knocked his noggin on his tractor, opening up a big gash near his forehead.

The cut the 56-year-old wrestling legend suffered led to blood loss. Goldberg further stated that it was nothing serious, adding that it was all “just a flesh wound.”

He also told the publication that he is simply super gluing “the thing” shut.