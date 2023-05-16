Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is now on life support and his family said his situation is serious.

Valerie, wife of the wrestler known for his prowess as a bodybuilder and wrestler shared news of her husband’s health condition on Monday, May 15.

She said;

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight. I refused.

“He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

A GoFundMe account set up for Graham revealed that the 79-year-old is dealing with a “myriad of very serious health issues” and has been in the ICU for over three weeks.

The once iconic bodybuilder is suffering from a significant infection in his ears and skull, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss. His family said he’s also recently lost 45 pounds.

Graham rose to prominence wrestling for American Wrestling Association and later the World Wrestling Federation.

In 2004, WWE inducted Graham who mentored the likes of Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner, and Ric Flair into its Hall of Fame.