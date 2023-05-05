Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – Fang Bin, a retailer turned citizen journalist who documented the early outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, has been released after more than three years detention in China, a family member has revealed.

Fang disappeared after sharing videos showing the on-the-ground situation in Wuhan, the epicenter of the original covid outbreak, as authorities sought to suppress information about the true extent of the global emergency.

He was released on Sunday, April 30 and was in Wuhan, according to a family member who declined to be named due to concerns about repercussions from the Chinese government.

A Fang’s health had suffered while in detention, where he had trouble eating and sleeping, and he had lost weight, the relative said.

His videos posted to social media in early 2020 revealed the realities of the virus’ deadly spread, contradicting the official narrative presented on China’s tightly controlled state media.

Authorities locked down the city of Wuhan on January 23 of that year, but there had been a period of roughly three weeks between when health officials announced a mysterious illness and confirmed it was spreading between people.

In one video, Fang, showed hospital corridors crowded with patients and their desperate relatives. During one segment, Fang counts body bags piled in a van – images that garnered significant attention in China, where the public was desperate to understand what was happening in the epicenter city.

In his final videos before his arrest, Fang recorded people coming to his door to ask questions and said his home was surrounded by plainclothes policemen.

He appeared emotional in one recording, referencing the death from the virus of Covid whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang – who was reprimanded by police for sharing information about early patients and the silencing of fellow citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, saying the reason he had not been taken away was due to his viewers’ attention.