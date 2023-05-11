Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – A physically challenged man proved that disability is not inability after he unleashed some dance moves in a dingy Club.

He forgot all his troubles and put down his clutches before dancing energetically to Ohangla tunes as an upcoming Ohangla artist was performing in the club.

He gave a female dancer who was entertaining revelers on the stage a run for her money.

Watch the video.

