Friday May 12, 2023 – The World’s oldest dog, Bobi, is celebrating his birthday with 100 guests from several countries flying to Portugal to attend his party.

The Rafeiro do Alentejo breed, who lives in the Leira district of Portugal, turns 31- years-old today.

According to Mail Online,the pooch will enjoy a ‘very traditional’ Portuguese party this weekend on the family-run farm where he was born in the village of Conqueiros.

100 people are due to attend, some of which are flying in from foreign countries to join in on the celebrations.

Local meats and fish will be served up to guests, with extra for Bobi, who only eats human food.

There will also be a dance troupe performing on the day, and Bobi will be participating in one of the dances.

Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness World Records: ‘We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi.

‘They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.’

Bobi was awarded a Guinness World Record title for the oldest dog in the world in February.