Friday May 12, 2023 – Heidi Korth, estranged wife of Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, has lashed out at women bashing other women just after the superstar singer’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu went off on a rant.

Sophia Momodu had taken to Twitter to talk about women being financially bullied by men and laws not protecting women and children.

A conversation ensued online after Davido shared cryptic tweets which many social media users passed off as a response to Momodu’s rant.

In an Instastory she shared afterward, Korth stated that women bashing other women is the most disgusting thing she has ever seen. Korth who wondered what happened to “women supporting women”, added that the bitterness is unbelievable.