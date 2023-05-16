Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – A former employee who claims Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her and cheated her out of $2 million in unpaid wages, provided more shocking details of the former Trump lawyer’s alleged abuse in a complaint filed Monday, May 15.

Noelle Dunphy is suing Giuliani for $10 million in damages over his alleged sexual abuse and wage theft while she was “secretly” employed as his off-the-books business development director and public relations consultant from 2019 to 2021.

Dunphy, who first publicly accused Giuliani, 78, in January, claims he made clear that sexual favors were a part of her job duties and payment for his agreement to represent her pro-bono in a prior domestic violence case.

On her first day of employment in January 2019, Giuliani kissed Dunphy in the back seat of a limo and asked her to send “some flirtatious photos,” leaving her “stunned and shaken,” according to the 70-page suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

His behavior towards Dunphy got worse, according to the court document. He first asked her invasive questions about her sexual history then forced her to perform oral sex the same month she was hired, the suit claims.

The alleged abuse escalated until he forced her to have sex with him despite her refusal several times, often when alcohol was involved, Dunphy alleged.

She alleges he forced her to perform oral sex while he was on the phone with high-profile friends and clients because he said it made him “feel like Bill Clinton,” and requested she strip naked on work-related video calls.

Giuliani frequently popped Viagra and Dunphy “worked under the virtually constant threat that Giuliani might initiate sexual contact at any moment,” the complaint states.

Dunphy alleged that the former New York mayor also displayed controlling behavior demanding she dress conservatively in public while requesting she work naked, in a bikini or in “short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her” when with him.

She alleges he reportedly forbid her from seeing or talking to anyone on the phone without his approval and developed a “habit of calling her obsessively” including 50 times on Feb. 12, 2019 — and expected her to be “at his beck and call,” according to the court doc.

Giuliani never paid her the nearly $2 million she was promised in compensation for her two years of work despite her frequent requests for payment and was unceremoniously fired in January 2021.

Giuliani reportedly claimed he was unable to hire her on the books and had to defer her payment until he could settle his divorce from his third wife Judith, according to the complaint.

Dunphy claimed she has several audio recordings of Giuliani, including some in which she says he can be heard demanding sex and making sexist, racist, and anti-Semitic remarks.

Giuliani has denied all the allegations, his spokesperson said.

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” said Giuliani’s communications adviser, Ted Goodman.

The case continues