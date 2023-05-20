Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Police have arrested a woman identified simply as Mama Edith, who allegedly burnt her 8-year-old house help with a hot knife.

Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was arrested on Friday, May 19, 2023 and will be charged to court next week Monday.

The girl, identified as Misan, was brought from her village a year ago after the suspect promised her father to send her to school.

According to Mr. Joe, the woman subjected the girl to all sorts of abuse, including torturing her with a hot knife.

In a Facebook post, the activist commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect

“Dear DPO B Division, Warri, Mr. Bola Alabi. Re: Guardian who almost burnt 8 years old house help to death with a hot knife,” he wrote.

I want to specially thank you for standing your ground, the pressure notwithstanding, since “mama Edith” was arrested earlier today. My team has stayed aside to watch the investigations keenly and how things will be handled.

Little Misan was brought from the village about a year ago after the suspect promised Misan’s father she would send her to school because Misan lost the mother.

That one year has been a nightmare in the life of this little 8 years old girl. Hot knife has been constantly used against her and all over her body by her guardian. The neighbours have cried out several times, but help seems not to come until this very one that almost sent the little girl to early grave.

Please, sir, as who you have been and the promise you made to the nation and my humble self this evening to charge this woman to court on Monday. Make it a reality not just with us but keeping a date with posterity, which shall someday come to reward you.

Some so-called comrades have been begging for the release of the woman, but I believe that justice is better than familiarity, sir.

Thank you

Activist Israel Joe