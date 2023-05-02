Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – A woman reportedly got so turned on by a performance from the Los Angeles Philharmonic that she had a “loud and full body orgasm” right there in her seat.

L.A. Times reported that the concertgoer was watching the Philharmonic crank out Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, when she apparently became sexually aroused.

A woman who witnessed the publication said;

“I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her. It was quite beautiful.”

Another attendee tweeted the woman was having a “loud and full body orgasm” to the sounds of the music, and the band carried on.

A third person said the woman’s apparent moment of pleasure was “wonderfully timed” to a “romantic swell” in the classical music. He added, “One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy.”

More evidence of the climactic moment surfaced online in an audio clip. You hear someone in the throes of a loud orgasm as the symphony plays the 5th’s second movement.

However, another eyewitness claimed the woman had a “breakdown of some sort” and everyone in the packed crowd was “worried it was a medical emergency.”

The publication was unable to ID or locate the woman in question to get her side of the story and the L.A. Philharmonic is yet to make a peep about the incident.