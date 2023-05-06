Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – A section of Wiper Democratic Movement leaders has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to endorse Kalonzo Musyoka as his successor since he has supported him for close to 20 years.

The leaders, led by Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo, demanded that Raila Odinga should endorse Kalonzo’s presidential bid since he has supported him three times without success in the previous three elections – 2013, 2017, and 2022.

The leaders further said Raila Odinga could not make any difference, if he goes for the top seat again and instead should support Kalonzo Musyoka, to go for the top seat and may mount a serious challenge against President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza, who will be defending his seat.

“Raila Odinga is a spent cartridge and cannot defeat Ruto in 2027. That is why we are asking him to endorse Kalonzo, who has the energy to send Ruto to Sugoi,” Maanzo said.

