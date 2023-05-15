Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Will Kenya be the First African Country to Welcome Mainstream Use of Cryptocurrencies?

Kenya is ahead of many other African nations when it comes to adopting new technology. In 2022, it was seventh in the list of top African countries for internet penetration, with 23.35 million users. This equated to 42 percent of the population, putting it just behind countries like Nigeria and South Africa with 51 and 68.2 percent respectively.

The Internet will bring about numerous digital solutions in the country, including alternative payment systems. Cryptocurrency could potentially come in to replace the Kenyan Shilling and propel the country forward into a more prosperous future. Indications in the country suggest that Kenyans are open to the idea of cryptocurrencies, which means that this could be the first African nation in which they go mainstream.

Indications That Kenya Could Buy Into Cryptocurrency

According to recent research, around six million people in Kenya own cryptocurrency already, equating to 10.71 percent of the population. This is highly promising given that less than half of people in the country even have access to the internet and the means to buy digital tokens. The study found that Kenya is one of the three largest cryptocurrency giants in Africa alongside Nigeria and South Africa, where interest in digital currencies is also high.

The Central Bank of Kenya recently made Bitcoin its reserve currency, and there are plans in place to revolutionize the financial sector in the country in line with the rapidly progressing spread of technology around the world. Africa is one of the next frontiers for the internet, and it’s clear that Kenya wants to be at the forefront of that.

Another promising sign in Kenya is that there is an exceptionally high mobile penetration rate of around 90 percent, which is one of the best in the continent. This means that when internet infrastructure spreads, people will easily be able to get online.

Various Benefits to Cryptocurrency

A move towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency in Kenya makes a lot of sense, especially seeing as the current currency in the country traditionally underperforms on global markets. The DXY is the existing system for assessing the value of the dollar against a number of other top currencies. Although the chart doesn’t directly compare the Kenyan shilling to the US Dollar, the impact of a weak or strong US Dollar can have an effect on imports into the country. In the current climate, cryptocurrencies are traditionally unstable, but their price fluctuations could settle down once they enjoy global adoption.

The move towards crypto in Kenya would provide financial inclusion to many of the unbanked people in the country. Soon, there may be no need to turn to financial institutions, and people will have greater control over their own assets. It could also make for more cost-effective transactions, with lower costs on international transfers. This could help to improve trade in the country.

The signs are good for cryptocurrency mass adoption in Kenya, and there’s a strong chance that it could be the leading nation in making digital currencies mainstream across the continent. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few years.