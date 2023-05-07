Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – A lady has shared an intriguing question that her four-year-old daughter asked her husband.

In a tweet shared, the lady said her daughter queried her father for not taking his plate to the kitchen after eating and waiting for his wife to take it to the kitchen.

Describing her daughter as a feminist, the lady wrote

‘My people, I don born feminist ooo’

My 4 year old daughter to my husband

Why is your wife taking your plate to the kitchen for you? Don’t you have your own hand?’