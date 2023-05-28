Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Media personality, Yeni Kuti, has given reasons why she cannot leave her husband eve if she finds out he cheated on her.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Yeni said she cannot leave her husband for cheating on her, because her father had 27 wives and her mum never left him.

She asked people not judge her for her decision.

‘I wouldn’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That’s me.’

‘You can leave your own husband if he is cheating, that’s you.’

‘Don’t judge me. I am not judging you.’

‘My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. So it is me that will now go because of one girl? It cannot happen”

