Monday, May 29, 2023 – On the 1st of October 2022, at around 8:00 pm, David Ndenderu Waigwa, a KDF Officer S.No. 152061, was allegedly injured in a self-involving motorbike accident along the bypass. Sadly, he passed away on the morning of the 2nd of October at 2:40 am while receiving treatment at Kahawa Barracks. Earlier that day, he argued with his wife, Ivonah Nyambate Omwamba, as she wanted to attend a bash, which he objected to.

After the argument, David prepared lunch for their son, fed him, and took a photo in the second frame. He then left the house to meet another friend not far from their home in the Mwiki area, never to return home again (We will come back to this later).

David was buried, and later in February of the following year, KDF compensated Ivone with over 4 million shillings. His mother in Nyeri was given 800,000 as compensation. After receiving this compensation, Ivone left Nyeri and cut off contact with David’s family, including her mother-in-law.

On Friday, Ivone posted on Facebook that their 2-year-old son was missing at around 11:00 pm, although it’s important to note that the child had gone missing at 6:00 pm. They had traveled to Kisii, and Ivone is said to have left the child playing with other children.

According to Ivone’s account, the child asked for Mandazi and Yoghurt, and she went to buy them. However, it’s worth noting that a 2-year-old child cannot talk. The following day, Lyon Waigwa Ndenderu was found dead.

The boy’s body was discovered in a river, weighted down with boulders so it wouldn’t float. The distance from where he was last seen to the river is several kilometers, indicating that someone took him and killed him there.

The last person seen with the boy is his uncle, who is close to the mother. David’s family traveled from Nyeri to Kisii Referral Hospital to attend the postmortem procedure, which is scheduled for today.

However, upon their arrival, they learned that the Investigating Officer (IO) who recorded the body at the mortuary deliberately made an incorrect entry. The baby’s names were written incorrectly, despite Ivone having identified the body as her missing child.

Currently, the police officer investigating the case at Manga Police Station in Kisii has chased them away and told them they have no business being there. They have been denied the opportunity to witness the post-mortem.

There are several unanswered questions: Who killed David Waigwa and why? Who killed his son Lyon and why? Why is the OCS Manga Police Station blocking the family from participating in the postmortem? Whom are they covering for, and at what cost?

We shall uncover how the KDF Officer David Waigwa was Murdered and Mwiki Police Station did what they did

By SIMON MWANGI MUTHIORA

The Kenyan DAILY POST.