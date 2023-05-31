Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – As a person who is acquainted with the family of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 23 excruciating days, I am profoundly disturbed by the circumstances of her disappearance and the lack of progress in the investigation.

The last person to have contact with the girl was a relative who lives next door to her family. Shortly after the girl vanished, this relative received two anomalous calls from an unknown number. This was highly unusual, as she had never experienced such calls before.

The mysterious caller remained silent on both occasions, holding the line for a few minutes before abruptly ending the calls. Recognizing the significance of these calls, I immediately advised the girl’s father to report them to the police. In this age of technological advancements, a skilled forensic examiner could easily trace the hidden number, identify the caller, and determine the location from which the calls were made.

My instincts lead me to firmly believe that the identity of the caller holds critical information regarding the whereabouts of the missing girl. However, much to my dismay, the police dismissed these calls as insufficient and deemed them unworthy of pursuit. Their precipitous judgment disregards the reality that most cases of missing persons involve criminal activity.

What perplexes me further is the absence of diligence on the part of the police to probe the matter deeper. They neglected to inspect the call logs, verify the woman’s phone records, or even record her phone number. Considering that she is the last confirmed person to have interacted with the missing girl, this oversight is alarming.

The police must pursue every lead and explore all possibilities in cases of missing persons, especially minors. Every piece of evidence, no matter how seemingly trivial, should be meticulously examined. In this case, the unidentified calls present a possible breakthrough, an opportunity to reveal vital clues that could ultimately lead us to the missing girl.

Every missing person case is a contest against time, and the longer we delay, the greater the peril to the life and welfare of the girl we are fervently looking for. Professionalism requires that no stone remains unturned, and no lead is overlooked. The application of forensic technology to trace the hidden number could be the key to finding this girl.

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.