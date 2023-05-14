Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 13, 2023 – Former singer cum clergyman, Apostle Emmanuel Okose has berated men and women in marriages or serious relationships who still indulge in having the opposite sex as their best friends.

In a video shared on social media, Okose formerly known as Soul E, said a man or a woman in a serious relationship or marriage cannot have someone of the opposite sex as their best friend.

‘’You can’t have a best friend of the opposite sex and you are in a serious relationship or you are in a marriage. What is wrong with your medulla oblongata? Who bewitched you? The bible says in Galatians ‘who ahs bewitched you, oh foolish Galatians’?’ One of the signs of bewitchment is foolishness. Your partner should be your bestfriend. Your partner should be your confidant, your partner should be that person that you could tell anything. Samson’s bestfriend was Delilah despite he chose wrongly. That is why your chosing must be very very important”

Watch the video he shared below