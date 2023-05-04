Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 May 2023 – The late Jeff Mwathi’s mother, Ann, has cast doubt on whether she will get justice for her son, who died in February 2023 after falling off from the 12th floor of an apartment along Thika Road.

Mwathi’s mother met detectives for five hours on Wednesday, May 4, 2023, and despite the lengthy meeting, she was not optimistic about the outcome and did not believe justice would be served.

Detectives reportedly told her that there was insufficient evidence to support the theory that Jeff had been murdered.

They also informed her that Jeff was allegedly drunk at the time of his death, adding that he died from the impact of the fall and that he was alive when he jumped.

“I do not agree with the findings of the inquest into the death of Jeff Mwathi. I believe that justice must prevail and all parties involved must be held accountable for their actions,” she said.

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo is a person of interest in the mysterious death of Jeff Mwathi.

“It is widely known where Jeff was and who he was with before his death,” she said.

The embattled singer resurfaced on social media last week.

He said the past month had been a living hell for him and his loved ones and promised to share his side of the story with Kenyans.

