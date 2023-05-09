Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – A close confidante of National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has come to the defense of controversial Bungoma-based cleric, Eliud Wekesa, who is commonly known as Yesu wa Tongaren.

Wekesa has been summoned to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday for allegedly indoctrinating his followers.

Speaking at the cleric’s home on Monday, Tongaren Member of Parliament John Chikati said ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ is the son of the soil and he is right to use the name.

“I don’t see any problem when someone uses the name ‘Jesus’, it is like me using the name John,” he said.

The Ford Kenya MP revealed that he has agreed on certain issues with Wekesa in relation to his controversial teachings.

Chikati affirmed that Wekesa is not linked to cultic behaviours as is witnessed in Shakahola, Kilifi County, where Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his accomplice pastor Ezekiel Odero are accused of killing their followers.

“I have come here with my team purposely to assess what goes on here but so far we haven’t seen anything wrong,” Chikati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST