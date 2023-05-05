Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has directed the leader of the Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah to liaise with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to ensure 22 Azimio MPs have their security detail back.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday, Wetangula stated that the matter should be solved before it escalates.

“Unfortunately, you have not provided the names of the 22 members whose security had been withdrawn. Remember, we have so many members. I will direct the Majority Leader to liaise with the Ministry of Interior to ensure the members are secured,” Wetangula stated.

He, however, advised the Azimio politicians to tone down toxic politics and conduct themselves with decorum.

“All these boiled down to one thing as responsible elected leaders of this country. Tone down toxic politics and conduct yourself with decorum,” the speaker advised.

Ichung’wah, on his part, stated that he doesn’t support the withdrawal of MPs’ security details and asked Kindiki to reinstate the Azimio lawmakers’ security.

“I will never support the withdrawal of the security of an MP on account of their political persuasion,” Ichung’wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.