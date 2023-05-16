Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has said the Sh 3.7 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal was executed by senior government officials who had links to the Executive.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Pauline alleged that the scandalous KEMSA mosquito net deal was not signed from the President’s Office but elsewhere.

She also said the sons of a senior Mt Kenya politician were involved in the scandal that saw KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhan fired and the entire KEMSA board dismantled by the President on Monday.

Many Kenyans are speculating that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sons were involved in the scandal.

The President also fired Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu.

“The scandalous KEMSA mosquito deal was signed in a certain office on Harambee Avenue, and not the Office of the President.

“A very senior politician/government official whose sons had a vested interest in the matter called officials at the Ministry of Health and KEMSA to his Harambee Avenue office and told them they had to follow his instructions. We remain TRUTHFUL!” Pauline Njoroge wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST