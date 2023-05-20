Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – American TV host Wendy Williams has canceled her $25,000 speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women’s Expo, amid concerns about her health.

US Sun reported that the event is set to take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. A rep for the expo told the outlet in a statement;

“There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation.”

A source told the US Sun that there had “been questions about if Wendy was well enough” to make the appearance at the expo, adding that there “was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage.”

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next,” the insider added. “There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

All promotion of Williams has been scrubbed from the Atlanta Women’s Expo website. However, an Instagram post from April 6 showed that the former radio host was scheduled to speak on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Since her eponymous talk show ended, Williams’ family and friends have previously voiced concerns about her well-being.