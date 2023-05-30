Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James has posted an Instagram story where he quoted legendary rapper Jay Z’s song ‘What More Can I Say,’ – adding fuel to the narrative that he is considering retirement.

James and the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs in a 4-0 series sweep by the Denver Nuggets last week.

Following the game, he told reporters ‘We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.’

James’ post on Monday read ‘I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist.’

Despite James appearing to add fuel to the fire in terms of his retirement speculation, several reports and multiple NBA sources have stated that the retirement talk should not be taken seriously.

One Western Conference executive went as far as to accuse James of using the retirement talk as a way of changing the conversation topic from the Lakers being swept since the 38-year-old small forward loves to ‘control the narrative.’

‘He’ll suit up next year,’ the executive said, according to Bleacher Report last week. ‘He just changed the conversation. Now we’re not talking about a sweep; we’re talking about LeBron and retirement. He loves to control the narrative.’

‘Give it a week,’ another executive said. ‘Let’s see if he’s saying the same thing.’

James has also been accused of using the retirement talks as a way of trying to leverage the Laker’s front office by adding another star player to the roster this offseason.

It has been well noted that James wishes to play with his eldest son Bronny who is now only one season away from being able to enter the NBA.

James has also structured the remaining two years left on his contract in a way that would allow him to opt out of the deal and sign elsewhere in order to play with his son.