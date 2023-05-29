Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned hustlers in the Mt. Kenya region not to join the Mungiki sect for their own good or else they will have themselves to blame.

Speaking at Thika yesterday during the celebrations of retired archbishop Julius Njoroge of African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA), Gachagua warned that President William Ruto’s government will not give Mungiki a chance to regroup.

According to Gachagua, the government will not tolerate the resurgence of the dreaded Mungiki and will eliminate them one by one for the sake of peace and tranquility in the country.

He noted that the criminal gang was regrouping to undermine and destabilize the government.

However, he said the government was aware of the plans and would deal with the members swiftly and decisively.

“They are trying to revive the criminal gang to intimidate us, I beseech the youth not to be used to undermine and threaten government, they should desist because it will be rough,” Gachagua warned.

At the same time, Gachagua accused former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga of setting the children to be killed by the security agencies for his own selfish interests.

He appealed to the church and elders to caution the youth before they clash with authorities.

“Any attempt to recreate their activities will be met with swift and decisive action. We will not allow them to threaten our women, rape our children, extort money from businesses and farmers,” Gachagua reiterated.

He further accused Maina Njenga of taking advantage of the state of joblessness and using poor youth to radicalize them into extorting money and taking it to him for his own expediency.

“The sect leader has nine posh homes from Lavington, Kitengela, Nyahururu which are as a result of extortion,” claimed Gachagua.

