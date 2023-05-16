Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – American actress/activist, Gabrielle Union has revealed she splits the bills with her athlete husband, Dwyane Wade, despite the couple’s collective success and wealth.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, the actress opened up on her anxiety about her finances despite being a multimillionaire and married to one of the top athletes.

‘It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,’ said the Breaking In star, who wed the NBA alum in 2014.

Union said that despite their success, she still remains with her eye on the bottom line, citing their responsibility to others.

‘But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back – that’s like, “You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!” she said in the May 8 chat.

Union said that despite the couple’s collective success and wealth, she still remains in a mindset of anxiety and scarcity when examining the bottom line.

‘I think I just have more responsibilities for my money,’ Union said. ‘So, I get nervous: “Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?”‘

She added, ‘And I’m trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.’

She said ‘it’s hard’ to let that mindset go, but she’s working on that.

Union and Wade – who played on the field for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls during his career – are parents to daughter Kaavia James, four.

Union is stepmother to Wade’s children from previous relationships, including son Zaire, 20, daughter Zaya, 15, and son Xavier Zechariah, nine. Wade is also the guardian of his cousin Dahveon Morris, 21.