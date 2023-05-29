Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance senators will not approve the impeachment of Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol because he was hounded out of office for exposing corruption in his county.

On Monday, 38 out of 39 Siaya county MCAs impeached Oduol accusing him of interfering with the Siaya county procurement process, abuse of office and gross misconduct, misuse of public resources, bullying of county executive staff, and misleading the public by giving false information.

Oduol is on record saying Siaya County governor James Orengo is corrupt as hell and revealed how he withdrew money from Siaya County bank accounts without the approval of the assembly.

When Oduol made the revelations, Orengo allegedly came to Nairobi and urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to order his impeachment for tainting his name.

But speaking on Monday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said they will not approve the impeachment because he was impeached for exposing corruption in Siaya County.

“The impeachment proceedings & removal from ODM party of Siaya Deputy Governor H.E Oduol by Tinga is sickening & nauseating for exposing corruption in Siaya County govt.

“As a senate, we shall NOT impeach DG Oduol nor confirm impeachment proceedings from Siaya County assembly against him. This once again has confirmed Tinga as the Lord of corruption, poverty, and impunity! Blessed afternoon,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page

