Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Kenyans are in for a rude shock. This is after President William Ruto compelled Kenya Kwanza legislators to help him increase the cost of living so that he can get more money for his development projects.

According to Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Ruto convinced the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group to pass the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill proposes radical measures that Ruto seeks to use to raise revenue to turn around the economy.

Ledama said Ruto, who held the parliamentary group meeting at State House in Nairobi, managed to woo his MPs to back the bill despite the massive opposition on the same.

The ODM legislator warned Kenyans to brace for tougher times following the developments.

“Ni kubaya Wa Kenya! The current occupier of the house on the hill has convinced his troops to “kill” Kenyans bypassing the Finance Bill. Instead of building our country, we are setting the stage of robbing it! Say no to taxation without adequate representation. We are in deep shit,” the Senator tweeted.

Media Owners Association, the opposition, the Federation of Kenya Employers and the ACK are among the groupings that have opposed some of Ruto’s tax proposals.

Key proposals raised in the bill include the 3% housing levy that will see the amount collected used to construct affordable housing projects as well as the 16% VAT on fuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST