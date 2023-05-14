Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has savagely attacked Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for criticising his government for overtaxing Kenyans.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Saturday during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi, Ruto told Raila to stop complaining about high taxes because his handshake cost Kenyans big during the former regime of Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the issue of history, you (Odinga) can defeat me but when it comes to economic issues, you can’t. If we are to tell each other the truth then you should know [that] I am a student of former President Mwai Kibaki who increased the tax base from Sh220 billion to Sh 1 trillion,” the president said in a quick rejoinder to Odinga, who had criticised the government proposing to increase taxes in the new budget of 2023/23 financial year.

President Ruto noted that leaders were misleading Kenyans on the proposed increase of taxes, explaining that he has reduced taxes in 20 sectors so as to alleviate the huge burden facing the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.