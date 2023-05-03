Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Russia has released a video claiming two Ukranian drones attempted assassinating president Vladimir Putin.

Two drones were flown toward the Kremlin last night, May 2 but Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

“No one was injured as a result of their fall and scattering of fragments,” state media RIA Novosti reported.

A social media video appears to show some smoke in the vicinity of the Kremlin, but it is unclear what the source of the smoke is.

The Kremlin Press Service called the drone attack an “attempt on the President’s life” and a “terrorist act.”

“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” it added.

Kyiv is approximately 862 kilometers (about 535 miles) from Moscow. Russia has accused Ukraine of multiple attempted drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, including one earlier this year when the governor of the Moscow region claimed a Ukrainian drone had crashed near the village of Gubastovo southeast of the capital.

State media later posted a photograph of what it said was the crashed device, which appeared to resemble a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 attack drone, a relatively small and versatile drone with the ability to fly through poor weather and to travel up to 500 miles (800 kilometers). It’s unclear where or when the photo of the crashed drone was taken.

