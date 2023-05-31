Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – A hunk Super Metro ‘Makanga’ has turned into a celebrity on TikTok after a lady took his video and praised his good looks.

He is employed in one of the Super Metro buses that operate from Thika to Nairobi.

According to female passengers who have interacted with him in the line of duty, he is always smartly dressed, and polite and besides his good looks, he smells good.

A lady confessed that the good-looking ‘makanga’ made her ovaries twerk when she recently boarded his matatu.

She kept on admiring his good looks until she reached her destination.

Watch his video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.