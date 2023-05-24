Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – On Sunday, President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were in Isiolo for interdenominational prayers held at Isiolo Boys High School.

The prayer meeting turned into a political rally, and the moment the President and his deputy started issuing promises, frustrated Kenyans walked out en mass, leaving them embarrassed.

‘’Hakuna story ya bottom up. Tumegeuka,’’ a Kenyan was heard saying in the background.

Watch the video.

