Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – A Law graduate identified as Ms. Wambui, who is yet to be admitted to the bar after completing her studies at the Kenya School of Law, risks ruining her career after she was caught masquerading as an Advocate of the High Court

She joined a virtual court session to represent a client while masquerading as a big-time lawyer, but the Magistrate became suspicious because she couldn’t grasp basic law structure.

The Magistrate caught her flat-flooded after she questioned her credentials.

She admitted that she had lied to the court and faked her identity and begged for forgiveness.

She claimed that she decided to represent the client because all the qualified lawyers in the law firm where she is doing her pupillage were engaged elsewhere.

She was addressing Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.