Thursday, 04 May 2023 – A truck driver escaped death by a whisker after he was rescued from raging floodwaters by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) pilots.

The truck was swept off the Galana-Kulalu causeway as the driver tried to cross it but luckily, the pilots were called to rescue him.

A video clip shared on social media shows one of the pilots, identified as Roan Carr-Hartley, springing into action to rescue the driver.

According to SWT, the crisis worsened when the water pushed the tanker, which was carrying petrol, onto its side, shattering the windscreen and engulfing the cabin.

The driver clung to the top as onlookers from the shore watched helplessly, horrified but unable to intervene as the current made any kind of crossing impossible.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle from 10 am until he was rescued at around 5 pm.

