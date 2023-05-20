Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 20 May 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment thugs armed with an AK-47 rifle raided Seasons Hotel in Lowdar town.

Workers at the hotel said that at around 8 pm, four men arrived on a motorcycle and one started to shoot haphazardly towards the entrance of the hotel as they all advanced inside.

The thugs wore shukas and facemasks.

They made away with Ksh 20,000 but as they were fleeing, their only gun jammed.

Their getaway motorbike also failed to start.

Traders who were yet to close their businesses pursued the robbers, catching up with them at about 100 meters from the hotel.

Three of the robbers while lynched to death while the fourth one managed to escape.

Watch CCTV footage of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.