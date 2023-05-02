Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 May 2023 – A group of rowdy youth stormed a shell petrol station along Juja Road and vandalized it.

A video shared by a social media user who filmed secretly shows the goons stealing gas cylinders.

It is alleged that the state might have sponsored the goons to cause mayhem and portray Azimio leader Raila Odinga in a bad picture.

On Monday, ODM Director of Communications, Philip Etale, claimed that Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, hosted a meeting at Safari Park Hotel where he organized goons to cause chaos during Azimio demos.

Watch the video of the alleged state-sponsored goons.

