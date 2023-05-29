Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 May 2023 – Mercy Mutuku alias Boss Lady is a notorious female gangster involved in criminal activities in Nairobi and its environs.

An undercover cop released CCTV footage showing the moment she ordered some items online and then lured the delivery guy into a trap.

She lured the victim into a secluded place in Kamakis and then alerted her gang members.

The man was accosted at gunpoint and robbed clean.

Although she is currently in custody, she is likely to be released on bond soon.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.